York County man charged after punching pregnant woman in the stomach, police say

Eric Rich, 22, allegedly punched a pregnant woman twice in the stomach during a domestic dispute.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing multiple charges after allegedly punching a pregnant woman in the stomach, according to police.

On Aug. 20 at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Broadway in Red Lion Borough after receiving a report of domestic violence.

Officers arrived at the scene and spoke with the alleged victim who stated she did not want 22-year-old Eric Rich at her home anymore and was carrying his belongings outside. The woman told officers that she had attempted to lock him out of the house, but that he pushed his way in. She claims that Rich pulled her infant out of her arms and then pushed and punched her twice in the stomach, and that she was six months pregnant, all according to court documents.

The witness who called the incident in corroborated the details the victim relayed to police. The witness also stated that the victim was able to grab the infant out of Rich's arms and get back inside the house, also according to court documents.

Rich fled the scene before officers arrived but was located at the Turkey Hill on the 300 block of West Broadway.