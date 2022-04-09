York man arrested after crash turned to alledged robbery

Once the cars stopped, police say the man pulled out a handgun and told the victim to drive to their bank and withdraw $800.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A York man is in custody after police say he robbed another man at gunpoint post car crash in late July.

Camp Hill Police say the victim had pulled off to the side of the road after he said he was rear-ended by a car with two men inside, including 26-year-old Junior Georges, on Route 15 northbound.

Once the cars stopped, police say Georges pulled out a handgun and told the victim to drive to their bank and withdraw $800.

Officials say the victim complied and drove the Georges to the bank while another subject followed in the vehicle that had originally rear-ended the victim's car.

While at the bank, police say the victim and Georges went inside to withdraw the money. Georges then got back in the vehicle that had originally rear-ended the victim's vehicle and left.

While investigating, police say they identified Georges, taking him into custody on Sept. 1.

Georges is facing robbery, weapons and unlawful restraint charges.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Scott Cornelious at 717-737-1570 or scornelious@camphillpolice.org.