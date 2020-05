Stoll was told to stop several times but only did so after he was handcuffed.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a Carlisle man was arrested after he caused a disturbance and tried to fight staff at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.

Derio Stoll, 33, kicked a medical cart, threw a backpack at a hospital contractor, and attempted to punch two members of security on the night of May 5, police say.

Officials say, Stoll was told to stop several times but only stopped after he was placed under arrest.