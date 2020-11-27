Man arrested after assault and two vehicle crashes that sent one to the hospital in Lancaster County

Police said Andrew Feliciano intentionally crashed his vehicle into the victim's vehicle and later crashed into another vehicle as he was fleeing.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested on Thanksgiving after he was involved in an assault, and two separate vehicle crashes, that injured one person police said.

On Thanksgiving evening, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Rothsville Road in Warwick Township for a domestic incident involving vehicles.

Police said, Andrew Feliciano, 24, was chasing the victim and intentionally used his vehicle to strike the victim's vehicle. Their argument continued after they briefly pulled over before the victim was able to get away.

Feliciano then sped away from the scene and crashed into an uninvolved vehicle on East Newport Road at Millway Road, police said

One of the four people in the vehicle struck was taken to the hospital for their injuries.