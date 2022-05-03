Lebanon man accused of fleeing from traffic stop in Lancaster County

Christopher Mumford is charged with fleeing or eluding police, driving under a suspended license, and several summary traffic offenses in the April 28 incident.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lebanon man is facing charges after police say he fled from a traffic stop in Lancaster County last week.

Christopher Michael Mumford, of the 400 block of 12th Street, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under a suspended license for DUI, and a host of summary offenses relating to a vehicle pursuit that occurred on April 28 in Warwick Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Police say Mumford fled from an attempted traffic stop at Lititz Pike and West Woods Drive. He allegedly fled north on Lititz Pike after attempting to flee east on West Woods Drive, using a resident's yard to turn around and damaging the property there.

Officers ended the vehicle pursuit, citing safety reasons for all involved.

Mumford was later stopped by Lebanon City Police and taken into custody.

He faces charges in Lebanon of violating the uniform firearms act, according to police.