Man steals $39,000 from East Pennsboro business: police

ENOLA, Pa. — A man has been charged with stealing $39,000 from a Cumberland County business.
East Pennsboro Township Police announced Wednesday that Bryce Cahill, 29, had been charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking- unmovable prop.
On the morning of June 15, police responded to a non-active theft at the 100 block of N. Enola Road.
A subsequent investigation revealed that Cahill allegedly stole over $39,000 from the business, according to police.
He has been arrested and is awaiting a preliminary hearing. Cahill's bail has been set at $5,000, according to court documents.