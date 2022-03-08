Man steals $39,000 from East Pennsboro business: police

East Pennsboro Township Police announced Wednesday that Bryce Cahill, 29, had been charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking.

ENOLA, Pa. — A man has been charged with stealing $39,000 from a Cumberland County business.

East Pennsboro Township Police announced Wednesday that Bryce Cahill, 29, had been charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking- unmovable prop.

On the morning of June 15, police responded to a non-active theft at the 100 block of N. Enola Road.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Cahill allegedly stole over $39,000 from the business, according to police.