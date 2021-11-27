Man accused of vandalizing 21 vehicles in New Holland

Damages included broken windows, scratched paint, and flat tires.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police identified a 28-year-old man as the suspect of a rash of vandalism to vehicles and a home in New Holland.

Early on the morning of Nov. 20, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Valley View Drive for an overnight vandalism complaint.

At the scene, police found 21 vehicles and one home damaged. Damages included broken windows, scratched paint, and flat tires.

Police identified Willam Buehler, of New Holland, as a suspect after reviewing surveillance video of homes in the area.

Damages are estimated to be over $21,000, according to police.