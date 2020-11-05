Man accused of stealing more than $56,000 from his former employer in Lower Allen Township

Police say Michael Poorman took the money from Keystone Oil while he worked there, between 2018 and 2019

LOWER ALLEN, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police have charged a former employee with stealing more than $56,000 from Keystone Oil Company.

Michael Poorman, 48, was charged after an investigation of allegations against him brought by Keystone Oil, which noted the theft of a large amount of cash from their coffers after initiating an internal audit following a problem with two customers' accounts, police say.

The theft was first reported on May 28, 2019, according to police.

Police say Poorman was in charge of closing deals and collecting payments for the company while he worked there.

Over the course of their investigation, police determined Poorman set up a SQUARE account that received payment from Keystone Oil customers. The account was not authorized by the company, police say.

Other alleged thefts were uncovered over the course of the investigation, according to police. They say Poorman tended to steal from the company when the funds he collected came from credit cards connected to his unauthorized account or cash payments, which were easy to hold without reporting.

The total amount Poorman is accused of stealing from Keystone Oil is $56,149.66, according to police. The alleged thefts occurred between 2018 and 2019, when he left the company, police say.