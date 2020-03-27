Man accused of stealing $950 worth of Jewelry from Piercing Pagoda at Park City Center

When the employee looked away for a brief moment, the suspect took off with the merchandise, valued at approximately $950.00, police said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City police are investigating after they say a man stole several pieces of jewelry from the Piercing Pagoda at the Park City Center last month.

It happened February 24 when a man asked an employee to take a look at two gold chains and a gold charm in the shape of a cross, police said. The man asked to try on one of the chains with the charm on it.

When the employee looked away for a brief moment, the suspect took off with both chains and the charm. The retail value of the loot was approximately $950.00, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'00" tall, thin build, beard, hoop piercings in each nostril. The suspect was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, black shoes and a NY Yankees ball cap with a lime green NY logo. Police say the man was described as having a feminine lilt to his voice.