Man accused of sexually abusing victim for nearly eight years in York County

The victim told detectives her mother didn't believe her when she told her about the abuse and even accused her of making it up, according to court documents.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man is facing charges for sexually abusing a victim for nearly eight years.

James Neal, 56, is facing charges for indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent exposure, and open lewdness.

In October 2018, police were informed of an investigation from York County Children and Youth Services regarding a child who reported that Neal had groped, performed lewd acts in front of, and made sexual comments towards her.

According to police, the victim says the sexual abuse started around 2012 and stopped in 2018.

The victim, who was around 8-years-old at the time of the abuse, visited her mother on weekends.

She was living on the 3300 block of Myers School Road in North Hopewell Township, with Neal, according to police.

According to the victim, Neal would grab the victim above her clothing.

When her mother would go to bed, Neal would force the victim to sit on his lap.

The victim told detectives Neal would perform lewd acts in front of her.

Neal also allegedly would ask the victim inappropriate questions, and make sexual comments.

As the victim got older, she said Neal continued to grope her, slap her buttocks, and began criticizing her weight saying how big she was getting, according to court documents.

The victim told police how there were nights when she felt uncomfortable and scared being around Neal, so she would run and lock herself in her room.

According to the victim, she tried to tell her mother about the incidents, but her mother claimed she was making it up or imagining things.