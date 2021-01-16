Man accused of "sexting" underage girls facing multiple charges in East Earl Township

Sexting is sending or receiving sexually explicit messages, photos, or videos, online or via text messages.

LANCASTER, Pa. — An East Earl man is facing multiple charges after using various social media platforms to contact underage girls, police said.

Kenneth Schmidt, 43, is accused of "sexting" which is sending or receiving sexually explicit messages, photos, or videos, to multiple underage girls. Schmidt allegedly sent photos and videos of his genitalia to these girls, police said.

The victims were made to believe they were engaging with a teen boy named "Ben". Schmidt is said to have used pictures of a boy on his profile photos to convince girls to send him sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves, according to police.

Schmidt is facing charges including sexual abuse of children, criminal solicitation, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.