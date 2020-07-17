York man accused of raping woman inside motel

Smith allegedly broke into the victim's motel room and told her to "just go with it" before raping her.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a York man is facing charges after he raped a woman at a York County motel.

Trevor Smith, 49, is facing rape, sexual assault, and burglary among other related charges.

On July 16 around midnight, police were dispatched to Motel 6 on Commerce Drive in Fairview Township, after a call reporting that a man had forced himself into a room.

When police arrived on the scene they spoke with the caller who said a woman inside room 132 had been raped by a man who was still at the scene.

Police say they located the man, later identified as Smith, who appeared to be intoxicated, and stumbling on the sidewalk. He was being yelled at by a woman.

When police asked Smith about the alleged rape, he told them he and three women had been drinking and that he had had sex with one of them.

Police say Smith was being resistant and kept walking away from the investigating officer. He was detained and placed in handcuffs by the officer while he continued the investigation, according to the court documents.

The victim told police she and two other women were drinking outside a room when they were approached by Smith around 10:30 p.m. on July 15. Smith told the women that he and his girlfriend had gotten into a fight and that he wanted to buy beer from them.

The women agreed but instead gave Smith a white Russian mixed drink. The victim says shortly after he was done with his drink, the four of them parted, and one of the women helped her into her room because she was impaired from drinking.

The woman put the victim in bed, left the key card in the room, and left, closing the door shut. The victim said she thought the door was completely closed and locked from the inside, and fell asleep.

Then, the victim said she woke up to Smith on top of her. She said Smith held her down and pulled down her clothes at which point she began to scream. He allegedly covered her mouth and said "just go with it."

According to the victim, Smith raped her and when he was done he took the room key card, said "I'll be back" and left the room.

The victim called one of the women she'd been drinking with earlier and asked her to call for help.

During their investigation, police discovered that the door to room 132 did not close properly and could easily be opened from the outside.

After police spoke with the victim, they went back to Smith who said that he did have the woman's room key card and that he had sex with her but he alleged that she had asked him to come over.

Police say the victim said she had only known Smith for about two hours, never gave him a key card, did not give him consent to enter her room, and did not give consent to sex.