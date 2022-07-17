A Memphis District Attorney's Office announced bond was reset to $150,000 for Quishon Brown after originally having it revoked.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The bond for a Memphis man accused of pouring gasoline on a dog named Riona and lighting her on fire has been reset to $150,000, according to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

Quishon Brown was back in court Wednesday, after a charge of violating bail was dismissed.

Brown faces charges of assault, aggravated cruelty to animals and setting fire to personal property or land.

According to records released by the D.A.'s Office Friday, when presented with photos of the badly burned dog, Brown said he "did good with her," and threatened to burn down a neighbor's house who released surveillance video of the incident.

A woman in his home told him in a recorded phone call that his address was leaked on social media, and news reporters had knocked on his door.

“You can shoot people when they come on your property,” Brown replied on the recording played in General Sessions Court on Wednesday. “You can shoot the reporter. Wait 'til I get out. I’m going to shoot them, and I’m going to tell them I’m going to shoot them.”

A judge then reset Brown's bond to $150,000. He remains in the Shelby County Jail. The court will ask for a financial source hearing if Brown is able to produce the funds to pay off the bond.

His next date in court is Wednesday, August 3.

What happened to Riona?

Memphis police said on June 20, 2022, Riona had been intentionally set on fire. The veterinary hospital which treated Riona had said an accelerant was used on her. Riona had 4th-degree burns which covered about 60% of her body.

Tails of Hope Rescue named the dog Riona, but police said the dog was initially named Queen when they were sent to the call.

Police said a very large built man was caught on camera in the backyard of a Berkshire Avenue home only 36 seconds before Riona escaped and ran down Hood Street on fire.

Investigators said Brown was speaking to another person Monday and said he was going to burn down the house of whoever gave the video to the police and the news.

During the first two weeks that the story broke, a fund for information on who set Riona on fire reached $16,000.

“Somebody called the police department and saw her running on fire down the street, and she was picked up by animal control,” Foster Mom Mallory Mclemore said.

Mallory said people from all over the world in places like Australia, Ireland, Canada, and more then stepped in to donate $20,000 to Riona’s medical expenses.

"You could definitely tell she’d been covered in gas. You could see all that her hair was burned all the way down to her tail and everything. It was pretty pitiful to see somebody like that.”

Why was the bail violation dismissed?

Quishon Brown was arrested for a second time Saturday, July 16, 2022, accused of violating bail conditions after investigators said they had evidence that he had gotten another dog.

According to the police affidavit, witnesses provided video of Brown with a puppy Friday and Saturday, but when officers searched his home, they said they couldn't find that puppy.