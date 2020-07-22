x
Man accused of buying motorcycle using forged check in Lancaster County

Credit: Lititz Borough Police Department
Raymond Wertz Jr.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say they arrested a man accused of using a forged check to buy a motorcycle from a business in Lititz.

Raymond Wertz Jr., 32, purchased a motorcycle from a business on the 1st block of North Water Street on July 17, using a forged check for $2,750.50, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the business the following day for a reported fraud incident.

Wertz was arrested on July 20 and was later released on bail.

He is facing charges for theft by deception, bad checks, and forgery.

