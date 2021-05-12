Man accused of fatally shooting Sacramento Uber driver in San Francisco, police say

Clifford Lavern Stokes is accused of killing Ahmad Yusufi, who was working in San Francisco to provide for his family, San Francisco police say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting of an Uber driver from Sacramento who was killed while working in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Ahmad Yusufi, 31, was working as an Uber driver to provide for his wife and three kids when he was killed on Nov. 28. His family told ABC10 he was shot while sitting in his car after someone tried to steal his wallet.

Police identified 38-year-old Clifford Lavern Stokes as the suspect who shot and killed Yusufi. Officers arrested Stokes near the 600 block of Market Street in Oakland.

Officers arrived to Potrero Avenue and Cesar Chavez before 5 a.m. on Nov. 28 to reports of a shooting. They found Yusufi shot at least once.

Police did not say why they connected Stokes to the killing of Yusufi.

Uber told ABC10 that Yusufi appeared to be offline when the shooting took place.

Stokes is booked into the San Francisco County Jail where he faces charges of homicide, robbery, receiving stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit card.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Yusufi's family.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this case to call 415-575-4444.