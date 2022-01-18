Luzerne County man sentenced to 57 months in prison for drug trafficking

Richard Notarfrancesco, 30, intended to distribute between 500 grams and 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced in a press release that Richard Notarfrancesco, 30, was sentenced on Jan. 13 to 57 months in prison after pleading guilty to methamphetamine trafficking.

The Luzerne County man possessed with the intent to distribute 500 grams and 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Hazleton area in Sept. 2019, according to the release.

This case was investigated by several members of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Operation, including Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.