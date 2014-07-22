Police investigating $6,200 lumber theft in York Township

Authorities say someone stole stole $6,200 worth of lumber that was stacked outside a construction project on Jutland Way in York Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities say that sometime before May 27, someone stole $6,200 worth of plywood and 2x4s that were stacked outside a construction project on Jutland Way in York Township.

The theft comes amid a price surge in lumber.

The National Association of Home Builders said the lumber price surge is adding $24,000 to the average price of a newly built home.

The group says that the lumber industry is experiencing a crisis due to the pandemic, which is causing a supply shortage and lumber prices to surge nationwide. On its website, the trade association says the “escalating lumber prices are largely due to insufficient domestic production and extremely large lumber mill curtailments that lasted well into the 2020 building season.”

Oxford Economics reports that random length lumber prices have more than tripled since last April.

It is unknown if the spike in the price of lumber is related to the theft.