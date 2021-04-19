York man charged with stealing trailers from auction parking lot in Northern York County

Luis Nieves-Soto, 38, is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, according to police.

YORK, Pa. — A 38-year-old York man has been charged with stealing two trailers from an auction parking lot in Conewago Township earlier this year, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Luis Nieves-Soto was charged after police acted on an anonymous tip identifying him as the alleged thief, police say.

The alleged theft occurred on Jan. 20 at an ADESA auction parking lot on the first block of Industrial Road in Conewago Township, police say.

The total value of the trailers was $17,000, according to police.

On Feb. 8, a man from New Jersey contacted police in his state to report that he believed he had unknowingly purchased one of the trailers. An investigation determined that the trailer was one of the two stolen from Conewago Township, police say.

The trailer was returned to its original owner.

Police shared an image of the man who sold the trailer to the New Jersey man. The transaction occurred on Facebook Marketplace, and the seller was identified as "Jose Torres," according to police.

After an investigation, police say they determined "Jose Torres" was actually Nieves-Soto.