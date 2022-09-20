Police searching for man charged with fleeing police and endangering a child

Officials say Jose L. Santiago, 41, was involved in a chase where cops reached 97 mph in pursuit. He was released on bail and is now being searched for.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department has requested assistance from the public in locating Jose L. Santiago.

Santiago, 41, from New Bedford, Massachusetts, has been charged with fleeing and eluding, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended, restriction on alcoholic beverages in a vehicle, and obedience to traffic-control devices.

The charges stem from Aug. 20 at around 11:40 p.m. Officers say they saw a black Chrysler Voyager, allegedly driven by Santiago, make an illegal U-turn at the intersection of Jonestown Rd. and N. Houcks Rd in Harrisburg.

According to the affidavit, the officer conducted a traffic stop at the 4600 block of Jonestown Road, but as he approached the car, it sped off.

Two officers then pursued as the car changed lanes several times and the driver refused to stop during the chase, according to the officer. Police topped speeds of 97 mph to reach the car.

Police say Santiago pulled over on the 3900 block of Jonestown Rd. In the front seat of his car was a 15-year-old boy.

Officials say they arrested Santiago at the scene where he consented to a vehicle search and police located an open container of beer. At the booking center, a small plastic bag holding a white powdery substance was also allegedly found inside Santiago's wallet.

According to court records, Santiago posted $10,000 bail.