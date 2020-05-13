Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a potentially sweet-smelling retail theft suspect

Police say the suspect hid about $90 worth of air fresheners and laundry products down the front of his pants before leaving a Dollar General store without paying

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a suspected -- but potentially sweet-smelling -- retail theft suspect.

Police say on Monday afternoon, they were dispatched to a Dollar General store on Hann Way for a reported theft. Employees told police the store's alarm sensor went off as the suspect walked out the front door.

The suspect was no longer in the area when officers arrived, police say.

Police reviewed the store's surveillance system, which depicted the suspect allegedly selecting several items from the shelf and shoving them down the front of his pants.

The alleged stolen items were determined to be several Febreze Plug-ins, Airwick Plug-ins, Airwick Twin Plug-ins, Arm & Hammer BOosters, and Downy Tide Unstoppables, police say.

The value of the stolen merchandise is about $90, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing black shoes, black pants, a black button-down shirt over a white shirt, a gray or possibly tan jacket, and a black hat.

He was last seen walking in the direction of a Weis Markets store nearby, police say.