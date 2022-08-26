Woman accused of stealing over $2,000 from 97-year-old man: Lower Allen Township Police

According to the man, he checked his wallet and found that his debit card was stolen. In total, $2,233.21 had been charged to the card.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a woman who reportedly stole over $2,000 from a 97-year-old victim.

The department received a call from Bethany Village stating one of the residents had his debit card stolen and charges were made using the card.

The 97-year-old victim spoke with police and stated that he received his bank statements and recognized transactions on his account from April 18 until May 13 that he did not make.

One of the fraudulent purchases was at a Little Caesar's pizza restaurant. The order was possibly made for an 'Amilia' but the manager told police he may have misspelled it. Staff at the restaurant confirmed the purchase was for $10.

Officers spoke to Bethany Village officials regarding their staff members with that name. They stated they had a nurse named Amira Khaled, who was the victim's overnight nurse.

Photographs of Khaled leaving Target were also obtained. Staff identified the woman in the photograph as Khaled.

Additionally, police learned that around the beginning of May, Khaled was talking about a big party for her son. The transactions on May 2 all indicated the suspect was hosting a party.