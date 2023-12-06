Loved one of mass shooting victim describes ducking for cover amid gunfire

Charles Robert Smith is accused of killing three people including a father and son over a parking dispute.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Among the victims killed in Annapolis over a reported parking dispute leaves behind two young sons and a baby on the way.

Mario Mireles Ruiz, 27, was shot multiple times in the 1000 block of Paddington Place on Sunday night, according to court documents.

His wife Judi Abundez said they were celebrating his brother's birthday with dozens of children present a few doors down when she heard multiple gunshots.

"I started running to him, trying to aid and hold pressure where he was shot," Abundez told WUSA9. "That's when the shooter started shooting again and I had to duck down next to him because he was shooting from his window. He was shooting towards me and shooting towards everyone."

Charles Robert Smith, 45, is accused of killing him and his father Nicholas Mireles, 55, and Christian Segovia.

Detectives say a City of Annapolis Parking Enforcement employee had received a parking complaint in the area prior to the shooting. The employee said the complaint was filed by Smith's mother, saying a vehicle was blocking their driveway.

Investigators spoke with witnesses, who reportedly said Mario Mireles tried to speak with a person, whose name was redacted in the court documents, about the parking issue when Smith returned home and confronted Mario Mireles. The two allegedly got into an argument that turned physical. Charging documents claim that Smith took out a gun and the two fought over it. During the tussle over the gun, Smith is accused of shooting Mario Mireles and Segovia.

"Smith then stood over Mario Mireles and shot him several more times," the charging document reads.

Following the shooting, several people attending the party come to see what happened. When they noticed Mario Mireles on the ground, they attempted to help him.

Investigators claim Smith retreated back to his home, retrieved a rifle and began shooting out the front window of his home at people trying to help the two men he had shot. That is when he is accused of shooting four other people, killing Nicholas Mireles as he was trying to help his son.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Jackson reiterated that there is still a lot of work to do when it comes to investigating this case, and whether Smith would face hate crime charges would be determined by the attorney general's office. The FBI and ATF have been looped into the investigation as well.

Jackson also said two weapons were recovered at the scene. Those weapons were only described as a semi-automatic handgun and a long gun. The chief would not comment on whether there was an exchange of gunfire at the shooting scene.

Some neighbors in the community describe the suspect as hostile to Latino residents over issues like parking, music and playing in the street. As far as a possible hate crime, the police chief says he's not ruling anything out.

"They've always had a problem with Mario, his brother and family," added Abundez. "Our kids couldn't even be outside playing because it would be a problem."

Abundez describes Mario Mireles and his father as generous of their time who is always willing to help others.