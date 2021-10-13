Police: Woman leaves drops off 12-year-old child at wrong home, refuses to return

Lori Kreider, 45, of Lancaster, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the Sept. 25 incident, Manheim Township Police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have charged a 45-year-old Lancaster County woman with endangering the welfare of a child after she allegedly left a child on the front porch of the wrong home.

Lori Kreider, of Lancaster, wrongly believed the child's father lived at the home, located on the 400 block of Surrey Drive, according to Manheim Township Police.

She allegedly left the child on the front porch without making any attempt to see if anyone was present inside, police say.

Officers later determined the child's father did not live in the residence, according to police.

When contacted by the investigating officer, Kreider allegedly refused to come back to pick up the child, police say.

Police turned over the child to another family member and filed a criminal complaint against Kreider.

The alleged incident occurred on September 25, according to police.