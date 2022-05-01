Local law enforcement vigilant as the country marks the first anniversary of the Capitol insurrection

Hundreds of people have been charged with crimes they allegedly committed that day, including several from across Central Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today is the first anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, when supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. while Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

The violent attack fundamentally changed Congress and raised global concerns about the future of American democracy, something President Biden will speak about today in an address to the nation.

Riley Williams, 22, of Harrisburg, is accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop that day, and has been charged with over half a dozen other crimes including civil disorder, theft of government property, and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, according to previous FOX43 reporting.

In Nov. 2021, the public defender representing Williams filed a motion to dismiss one charge of obstructing an official proceeding. There have not been any updates on whether prosecutors have responded to the motion.

Williams' next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18, and she is currently on house arrest.

FOX43 spoke with Harrisburg City and state police on efforts being put forth ahead of the one year anniversary.

Sgt. Kyle Gautsch of Harrisburg City Police has said the department has not received any word or intelligence of any possible threats or anticipated disturbances.

Corporal Brent Miller, the communications office director of the Pennsylvania State Police, responded to FOX43 in a statement also saying:

"The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is currently monitoring the situation and continues to work in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Capitol Police. The Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center (PaCIC), based in Harrisburg, serves as an information hub for federal, state, and local law enforcement. It is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week with trained analysts who provide law enforcement with intelligence and investigative information. PSP is confident that the department has the appropriate personnel, resources, and planning in place to keep our communities safe, and we will continue to work closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to monitor the situation."

Last year, security efforts were put in place as the FBI sent an alert following the U.S. Capitol insurrection alerting law enforcement officials of possible armed protests in all 50 state capitals leading up to the presidential inauguration.

Former Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse spoke on the matter at the time, and detailed the efforts officials would provide for community safety:

"We will have hundreds of officers mobilized, we've had a lot of time," he said last year. "We're going to start by closing areas around the capital, probably 3rd Street, State Street, Commonwealth Avenue, but we can expand to block entrance into the neighborhoods if necessary."