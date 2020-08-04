Loaded stolen gun found on woman holding baby during parole search

Martha Fisher, 28, was searched on Tuesday morning after a parole violation according to East Lampeter Township Police and state parole agents.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a Leola woman was found in possession of a loaded gun, which was reported stolen, all while she was holding a 3-month-old baby.

Martha Fisher, 28, was searched on Tuesday morning after a parole violation according to East Lampeter Township Police and state parole agents.

Authorities reported to a home on the 100 block of East Main Street, Leola, and searched Fisher. Police say, Fisher who was holding a baby on her lap at the time, was found to have a loaded stolen handgun tucked into the front of her waistband.

Fisher was taken into custody without incident and is facing charges for receiving stolen property, and endangering the welfare of a child.