Lititz woman arrested after stabbing victim who was holding infant

Maeloni Morales allegedly threatened the victim and then stabbed him.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lititz woman was arrested on Tuesday after she stabbed a man while he was holding a baby, police said.

On October 13, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Lane for a stabbing.

When police arrived at the scene they found a victim with a stab wound to the back of his upper torso. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

During their investigation, officers learned that the victim and 25-year-old Maeloni Morales were arguing when she picked up a knife and stabbed the victim while he was holding the infant.

Morales had allegedly threatened the victim prior to the stabbing.

She is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and endangering the welfare of a child.