Lititz man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly beating and attempting to stab a man

The incident occurred just before midnight on the 100 block of East Front Street on Oct. 1.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a man after he allegedly beat a man before attempting to stab him in Lititz.

The Lititz Borough Police Department arrested Dominick Croumbley, 19, after he allegedly assaulted a man on the 100 block of East Front Street in Lititz.

On Friday night around 11:45 p.m. police responded to reports of a man assaulting another man with a knife.

Once on scene, police said they learned that Croumbley had repeatedly punched a man inside the East Front Street home, before following him outside and attempting to stab him with a knife.