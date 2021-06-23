Lititz man arrested on several child sex abuse charges

Shane Ernest Richardson, 54, allegedly abused two separate victims numerous times from 2008 to 2011 while they were both minors.

LITITZ, Pa. — A Lititz man has been arrested on several sex abuse charges after two minors came forward stating they were abused by him.

Shane Ernest Richardson, 54, allegedly abused two separate victims numerous times from 2008 to 2011 while they were both minors.

He has been charged with one count of aggravated indecent assault, two counts of corruption of a minor, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count of indecent assault in relation to these accusations.