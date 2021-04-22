Lancaster County DA: Officials believe recovered human remains are body of Linda Stoltzfoos

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said that authorities are confident in saying that the remains are that of Linda Stoltzfoos.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced that the human remains officials located in a rural part of eastern Lancaster County on Wednesday are believed to be that of Linda Stoltzfoos, a missing Lancaster County Amish woman.

Stoltzfoos, 18, was last seen leaving a church service to walk home to her family's farm on June 21, 2020. She was reported missing a day later.

Investigators determined Justo Smoker was a suspect when a homeowner's surveillance video camera showed what they believe to be Smoker's car near where a woman believed to be Stoltzfoos is seen walking alone along Beechdale Road, less than a half-mile from her family's farm, on the day she disappeared.

The car drives out of view, but a male later returns on foot and approaches the woman. The two then walk out of frame in the direction of where the vehicle was last seen.

Multiple witnesses interviewed by police said they saw an Amish woman sitting in the passenger seat of a red Kia sedan on the day she disappeared, with a man resembling Smoker behind the wheel.

Smoker owns a red Kia sedan.

Stoltzfoos' bra and stockings were found buried behind a business where a vehicle resembling Smoker's Kia was seen by a witness, who photographed the vehicle.

Police later determined the vehicle's registration linked it to Smoker.

A zip tie was also found with Stoltzfoos' belongings, police said.

Authorities interviewed Smoker twice before charging him with kidnapping. In the first interview, he allegedly denied being in the area or recognizing Stoltzfoos' photo. But when police showed him a photo of his car at the business where her belongings were found, he said the car appeared to be his.

Police searched Smoker's home, car, and a storage unit registered to Smoker for evidence related to the case.

Smoker is charged with one count of criminal homicide in connection to the death of Stoltzfoos.

He is currently incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison while awaiting trial.

During a preliminary hearing held last month, First Assistant Todd E. Brown called Detective Chris Jones of the East Lampeter Township Police Department, who was the sole witness in the 90-minute hearing.

Evidence presented at the hearing included:

There has been a complete cessation of all activities of Linda Stoltzfoos since she disappeared on June 21, 2020.

No one has had contact with Linda since her unexpected disappearance in June of last year.

Despite numerous and wide-reaching efforts by law enforcement, Stoltzfoos has not been located through missing persons databases.

Witness statements, video surveillance and cell phone records indicate that Smoker travelled to the Eastern side of the County, to include remote areas within the Welsh Mountains, after the disappearance of Stoltzfoos.

Cell phone data indicates that Smoker then travelled to the area of 3104 Harvest Drive, where stockings and a bra allegedly belonging to Stoltzfoos were found buried in the ground.

Smoker’s DNA profile was found on the stockings that were found buried in the ground.

Smoker was seen cleaning his car after Stoltzfoos’ disappearance.

On the day before Stoltzfoos’ disappearance, other Amish females described incidents of a male in a red car following them closely in the area of the kidnapping. Cell phone data corroborates that Smoker’s cell phone was in the area on the dates and times of the concerned Amish witnesses.

Within hours prior to the kidnapping and the stalking incidents described by other Amish females, Smoker purchased alcohol and gloves and several pairs of shoe and boot laces which were never recovered.

A Brief Timeline of Events in the Disappearance of Linda Stoltzfoos: