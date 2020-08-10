Former Liberty Fire Company chief charged with embezzling over $16,000

Miller admitted to embezzling over $16,000 in money for rentals of the fire company's social hall.

YORK, Pa. — The ex-chief of North York's Liberty Fire Co. is facing charges after he admitted to embezzling over $16,000 from the company over a four year period.

Steven Miller, 58, of Springettsbury Township, is facing theft by unlawful taking, and theft by failure to make require disposition of funds, among other related charges.

According to court documents, the York County District Attorney's office was notified in November 2019 of suspected embezzlement from within Liberty Fire Co. over the past several years.

After completing a forensic audit on two bank accounts held by Liberty Fire Co., officials found that there was a "high likelihood" that assets were misappropriated, according to the court documents.

The accounting firm that completed the audit also concluded that there was a "high likelihood" that Miller had misappropriated the funds relating to cash received between 2012 and 2018 for social hall rentals.

The report was turned over to the York County District Attorney's office for examination and review.

It was found that between the years 2012 and 2018, the amount of cash deposits to the social hall account dropped significantly.

According to the court documents, over $8,000 was brought in for rentals in 2012, followed by over $3,700 in rentals in both 2013 and 2014.

However, in 2015 & 2016, there is no record of cash deposits for rentals, according to the court documents.

In 2017, there is record of $260 worth of cash deposits before 2018 also recorded none.

Miller told authorities that when people rent the hall, half paid with cash, and half paid with a check. However, a sharp contrast in the amounts of deposits caught the eyes of authorities.

In July 2020, police reviewed emails from a woman claiming to be a member of Liberty Fire Co. from 2015-2019.

In those emails, the woman claimed that Miller had sole possession and access to the social hall accounts for Liberty Fire Co. and was supposed to be depositing money from the rentals into that account.

She also told authorities that she had seen Miller accept cash payments for rentals, and it was only after a meeting she attended with the forensic auditor that she learned there had been almost no cash deposits in the past five years.

It was found that Miller hadn't kept records for when he rented out the social hall, and the 2019 calendar he kept had items crossed off and some of the handwriting was illegible, court documents state.

As part of the investigation, officials tracked down a few people who had paid Miller in cash for parties and other events at the social hall, but that money was found to never have been deposited into the fire company's account.

On September 16, Miller interviewed with authorities about the case, and admitted to stealing the money from Liberty Fire Co. Social Hall.

Miller admitted to collecting the money from people for the rental of the social hall and also having checks payable to "cash" during his negotiations.

According to the court documents, Miller said he took the money to support his daughter and four grand children who lived with him from time to time.