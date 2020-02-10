Leola man facing charges after domestic assault incident

Justin Perry, known by some as 'Mr. 17540', fled from the scene of the assault after another household member confronted him police said.

A Leola man is facing charges after he allegedly injured another person during a domestic dispute, police said.

On the evening of Sept. 30, police officers interviewed the victim of a domestic incident that had happened earlier that day. The victim told police that Justin Perry, 34, had pushed them while making derogatory comments and head-butted them in the back of the head during a fight at Perry's home.

The victim suffered a head laceration after Perry pushed them causing them to fall and hit their head on a coffee table police said. The victim also told police Perry blocked them from leaving the home multiple times using his body to block the victim's exit.

Perry only left the home after he was confronted by another household member, police said.

Perry turned himself in on Thursday after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

He is facing charges for simple assault, false imprisonment and harassment.

Known to some as 'Mr. 17540', he is a self-proclaimed crime-fighter who has gotten into numerous confrontations over the years.