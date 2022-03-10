Police: Leola man used soda bottle full of gas to set fire that damaged 3 vehicles in Lancaster County

Drew Losch, 56, was having a long-term dispute with the owner of one of the vehicles, East Lampeter Township Police claim. He allegedly set the fire on Dec. 24, 2021

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing charges after police say he used a soda bottle filled with gasoline to set a car on fire last Christmas Eve.

Drew Losch, 56, of Leola, is charged with one felony count of reckless burning or exploding of an unoccupied place and three felony counts of reckless burning or exploding of property having value, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

Investigators say the fire Losch is accused of setting spread to two other vehicles parked nearby, causing damage to both. A detached garage adjacent to the fire was also damaged in the incident, which was reported to police at 3:31 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2021.

Police say Losch used the gasoline to light a fire under the engine block of one of the vehicles, a 2002 Dodge Caravan owned by someone with whom he'd been having a long-term dispute.

One of the other vehicles damaged in the fire, a 1995 Buick LeSabre, was also registered to the victims with whom Losch had been arguing, police say.

The vehicles' owners told police they believed it was Losch who had set the fire. Police say they were aware of the longstanding dispute between Losch and the victims, due to the "numerous police contacts" involving Losch in the past.

Investigators viewed surveillance footage that showed Losch walking toward the fire scene from his home on Fairview Lane at about 2:46 a.m. The footage showed him returning home at 3:22 a.m., police say.

During an interview with police in Lancaster County Prison on March 1, Losch allegedly admitted to setting the fire, police say. He told police he filled a Mountain Dew bottle full of gasoline and used the gas and a match to set the fire under the engine block of the Caravan.

Losch allegedly told police he set the fire because of his long-standing dispute with one of the victims, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.