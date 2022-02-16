'Not a random act of violence' | Lebanon County teen shot, killed; police investigating

A 13-year-old South Lebanon Township boy died after officers responded to a report of gunshots on the 300 block of Vine Street in South Lebanon Township.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Lebanon County officials are conducting an investigation after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in South Lebanon Township on Wed., Feb. 15.

The Lebanon County District Attorney's Office says police responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the 300 block of Vine Street on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf, 13-year-old Jason Rivera was shot and killed in the incident.

"This was a child with a bright future," Graf said at a press conference on Thursday morning. "This was a little boy gunned down in a parking lot for no reason."

While it is unclear exactly how the shooting unfolded, Graf noted that it was "not a random act of violence."

Authorities are asking witnesses to the shooting to come forward and speak to police.