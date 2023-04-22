Lebanon convenience store robbed at gunpoint, suspect arrested

Police say the clerk was shot during the robbery and was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

LEBANON, Pa. — A man was arrested Friday night after police say he robbed a bodega and shot the clerk in Lebanon.

Jorge Pereira-Sepulveda, 34, now faces robbery, assault, and firearms charges.

On Friday, around 11:30 p.m., a Lebanon City police officer on duty saw people gathered in the doorway of the Montro Grocery-Bodedga on the 600 block of Lehman Street.

Police say the officer approached the people after they called him over. They told him there had just been a robbery at the store.

The witnesses pointed the officer in the direction the suspect fled.

Shortly after, the officer found the suspect, Pereira-Sepulveda, and he was arrested.

Officers recovered the gun at the scene.