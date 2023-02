The two alleged suspects entered Oldie's Laundromat and removed a coin machine from the wall using a crowbar, leaving with $800.

PALMYRA, Pa. — Police are attempting to identify two suspects from a November robbery.

According to the Palmyra Borough Police Department, on Nov. 28 at 1:43 a.m., two suspects entered Oldie's Laundromat and removed a coin machine from the wall using a crowbar.

Inside the machine was allegedly $800.