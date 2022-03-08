North Cornwall Township Police searching for suspect in truck theft

The incident happened at the rear lot of Miller And Bixler Auto on Cumberland Street, Router 422.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.

North Cornwall Township Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a box truck.

The incident happened at the rear lot of Miller And Bixler Auto on Cumberland Street, Route 422.

The suspect, pictured below, allegedly cut off a catalytic converter from a company box truck.

According to police, the suspect was dropped off and picked up by the pictured vehicle below that was parked across the street at the time of the theft. The person driving the car was allegedly a lookout.

The suspect's car appears to be an early 2000's Toyota Camry or possibly a Corolla. At the time of the theft, the car was missing its front passenger hubcap and appears to have some paint damage on the roof and hood.