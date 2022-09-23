Lebanon County man arrested after threatening to kill two with Samurai sword

LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon County man was charged with terroristic threats after threatening to kill two with a sword.
Richard Gomez, 51, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment following an incident on Thursday, Sept. 8.
The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. at an apartment on the 500 block of Cumberland Street.
According to court documents, Gomez grabbed a samurai sword that he had hanging on his wall and threatened to kill two victims at his apartment during an argument.
No one was injured in the incident.
Gomez was arrested but has since been released after posting $10,000 bail.