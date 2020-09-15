Lebanon County man faces multiple charges after engaging in alleged theft, vandalism spree overnight

Jon Shanfelder, 24, is accused of vandalizing property, stealing American flags, and stealing and defacing Trump campaign signs and others supporting police.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A 24-year-old Lebanon County man is facing numerous charges after an overnight crime spree that included the theft and vandalism of Donald Trump presidential campaign signs and other banners, the defacing of homes and vehicles, and the theft of American flags.

Jon Shanfelder, of Richland, is charged with a felony count of criminal mischief, 10 counts of theft, criminal trespass, and three counts of loitering and prowling at night, according to Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf, who announced the charges in a press release Tuesday.

The alleged incidents occurred Monday night, Graf said.

The victims included the owners of several homes and businesses located in North Lebanon Township and South Lebanon Township, according to Graf.

The victims reported:

The word "Racist" was spray painted on the side of a pickup truck

"ACAB" (All Cops Are Bastards) was spray painted on a home

The outside and inside of two pieces of farm machinery were vandalized with spray paint

Multiple thefts of political and Donald Trump yard signs

Thefts of American flags

Thefts of "We Support Police" signs

Thefts of and/or damage to large banners and signs supporting President Trump

Homes and vehicles were covered with "Black Lives Matter" stickers

The damage to the farm equipment was estimated as $6,000, Graf said.

Police are following up on additional reports of vandalism believed to be related to Monday night's spree, according to Graf.

Graf said police received information that Shanfelder was responsible for the alleged thefts and acts of vandalism, and took him into custody at his home. He allegedly admitted to committing the acts in an interview with police.

Shanfelder was arraigned on the charges before Magisterial District Judge Anthony Verna, who set bail at $60,000.

"We've reached a sad time in our world when every police officer is labeled a 'bastard' simply because he or she wears a uniform," Graf said in the press release. "Vile crimes like those committed by this defendant are the reason good, law-abiding citizens of our community fear showing their support of police.