Lebanon County man accused of stealing more than $100,000 from business

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Lebanon County man allegedly stole $100,000 from a machine shop.

Paul Timothy Long was charged with theft of movable property following an investigation conducted by Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown.

According to police reports, officers were alerted by the owners of Long Machine and Tool- G Force Transmissions in Cleona Borough of suspicious activity going on at their company.

The owners reportedly expressed concern that products were being sold and shipped by Long (who has no relation to the owners), and that he was keeping all of the proceeds.

Troopers began investigating and found that from January of 2020 to September of 2022, approximately 106 packages were shipped using the company's UPS account. None of the packages had an invoice as required by the company, according to police.

Further investigation allegedly revealed that Long was conducting business on the company's behalf and selling their products while having customers pay him directly to his personal PayPal account.

The proceeds from these transactions totaled more than $100,000, according to police.