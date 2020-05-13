Lebanon County man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

JONESTOWN, Pa. — State Police have accused a 37-year-old Lebanon County man of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl over a two-month span from November 2019 until January of this year.
Kristoffer Hexter, of Jonestown, is charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault, according to police.
He allegedly abused the girl while she was staying in his home between Nov. 4, 2019, and Jan. 26 of this year, police say.
Hexter was taken into custody on Wednesday and transported to Lebanon County Central Booking for arraignment.