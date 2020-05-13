Lebanon County man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

Kristoffer Hexter, 37, was taken into custody on Wednesday at his home in Jonestown, State Police say.

JONESTOWN, Pa. — State Police have accused a 37-year-old Lebanon County man of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl over a two-month span from November 2019 until January of this year.

Kristoffer Hexter, of Jonestown, is charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault, according to police.

He allegedly abused the girl while she was staying in his home between Nov. 4, 2019, and Jan. 26 of this year, police say.