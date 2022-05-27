Police: Suspect assaulted clerk, robbed Dollar General Store in Lebanon County

The suspect struck the clerk with a large handgun during the incident Wednesday night in West Cornwall Township, police say.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred Wednesday night at a Dollar General store in Lebanon County.

It occurred around 8:40 p.m. on the 2500 block of Quentin Road in West Cornwall Township, authorities say.

According to police, a white male entered the store, brandished a large handgun, and pointed it at the clerk while demanding money.

He then assaulted the clerk with a pistol, injuring the clerk, before fleeing on foot, police say.

He was last seen running in the direction of Eagle Rentals, carrying a backpack, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 20 to 30 years of age. He was about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and wore a dark wig under a black and gray striped fedora, black sunglasses, a black leather jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

The clerk was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries, police say.

Several law enforcement agencies assisted in the search for the suspect, including Manheim, North Cornwall Township, South Lebanon Township, South Londonderry Township K-9, and Annville Township Police Departments, but the suspect eluded capture.