Community members react after police officer, man die in shooting in Lebanon

The incident took the life of one Lebanon City police officer, and injured two others.

LEBANON, Pa. — The Lebanon community is reeling after Thursday’s deadly shooting, which killed one city police officer and left two others injured.

At Buddy’s Breakfast and Lunch, one of the stands inside the Lebanon Farmers Market, the incident was weighing on the minds of the Lambakis family on Friday, who are big supporters of the city’s men in blue.

“Senseless just senseless, [it's] crazy," said Chris Lambakis, who works at Buddy's.

The incident took the life of 63-year-old Lieutenant William Lebo of the Lebanon City Police Department.

Two other Lebanon City officers, Officer Ryan Adams and Officer Derek Underkoffler, were also shot and injured.

They were both in the hospital on Friday, with Adams in stable condition and Underkoffler in critical but stable condition, according to the Lebanon County District Attorney's office.

The DA's office also confirmed that Travis Shaud, 34, the subject of the domestic call, died in the shooting.

Shaud had apparently suffered from years-long mental health issues before March 31, when police were called to a family member's home that Shaud had broken into.

When police responded to the home in the 1100 block of Forest Street just after 3:30 p.m. on March 31, Shaud "immediately" opened fire, according to police, resulting in Lieutenant Lebo's death.

When officers returned fire, Shaud was killed.

“It’s hard to comprehend something like this, it really Is,” said Lambakis

Lambakis said that he owned a food truck back in the 1990’s. Lieutenant Lebo was one of his loyal customers.

“One of my stops was Murray’s Steaks and all the patrolmen used to get breakfast and lunch from me,” said Lambakis. “[Lt. Lebo] was just a great guy. It’s sad, really I was sad when I saw it.”

Thursday’s tragic incident took Lambakis’s son, Antonio, who owns Buddy’s, by surprise.

“I was so shocked I couldn’t believe it. I know things have been getting bad in town lately, but this is a new level,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

The Lambakis family says it sends thoughts and prayers to loved ones of Lt. Lebo, as well as Officer Adams and Officer Underkoffler.

“They do their job, it’s not an easy job, it’s not for everybody but, it’s sad,” said Chris Lambakis.

Other community members are just as heartbroken hearing something like this happened in their town.

“It happens everywhere, the small cities, the big cities, nobody is exempt,” said Omar Israel, of Lebanon.

“It’s sad, no other word to describe it, it’s terrible,” said Anthonio Lambakis.