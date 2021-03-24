Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Lebanon

The 39-year-old victim was struck in the chest by gunfire Tuesday night on the 800 block of Locust Street, police say. He is in stable condition.

LEBANON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday night in Lebanon.

The incident occurred at about 6:25 p.m. on the 800 block of Locust Street, police say.

Officers dispatched to the area for a report of shots fired learned that a male victim was struck in the abdomen by gunfire. The man was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in a private vehicle, police say.

The 39-year-old victim, of Lebanon, is in stable condition, according to police.

Officers recovered spent and unspent shell casings from the scene, police say.

The suspected shooter is described as a white or Hispanic man, about 30-40 years old, and tall in stature, according to police.

Investigators believe the residence where the shooting occurred was not randomly chosen, but targeted by the suspect, according to police.