Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday night in Lebanon.
The incident occurred at about 6:25 p.m. on the 800 block of Locust Street, police say.
Officers dispatched to the area for a report of shots fired learned that a male victim was struck in the abdomen by gunfire. The man was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in a private vehicle, police say.
The 39-year-old victim, of Lebanon, is in stable condition, according to police.
Officers recovered spent and unspent shell casings from the scene, police say.
The suspected shooter is described as a white or Hispanic man, about 30-40 years old, and tall in stature, according to police.
Investigators believe the residence where the shooting occurred was not randomly chosen, but targeted by the suspect, according to police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at (717) 272 2054.