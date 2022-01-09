Lebanon City police searching for man charged with stabbing

Gabrel Colon, 19, from Lebanon, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon City Police Department is searching for the suspect in a stabbing.

Gabrel Colon, 19, from Lebanon, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, according to the department.

On Aug. 27 at 8:21 p.m., police responded to the area of 35 S. 8th Street for an incident that involved stabbing.

The victim and suspect were no longer at the scene when police arrived, but blood evidence was found at the scene and they were provided information from a witness identifying the suspect.

According to police, several hours later, they located the 17-year-old victim at a local hospital. He had provided a fake name to doctors and police.

The victim was identified and wanted by Lebanon County Juvenile Probation. Police discovered he had been stabbed two times, he is still in the hospital at this time but is expected to recover.

Police stated that this was not a random assault on the victim.

Colon has been described as a Hispanic man with a lighter-skin tone. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.