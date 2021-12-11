Lebanon City Police investigating overnight shooting homicide

Police said the victim and the suspect got into a fight outside a business and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

LEBANON, Pa. — Police in Lebanon City is investigating a shooting that left a Minersville man dead in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to 7th and Willow Streets around 1:14 a.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting with a victim.

When police arrived on the scene they found the victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

The 39-year-old was pronounced dead by the county coroner's office.

According to police, the people involved in the shooting were patrons of a business on the corner of 7th and Willow Streets. They both stepped outside and started to argue and fight. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim, police said.

The suspect fled from the scene in a vehicle that had been parked in a nearby parking lot, police said.

He is described as a man with dark skin and about 5 feet 9 inches tall.