Lebanon City Police investigating overnight shooting homicide

LEBANON, Pa. — Police in Lebanon City is investigating a shooting that left a Minersville man dead in the early hours of Saturday.
Officers were dispatched to 7th and Willow Streets around 1:14 a.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting with a victim.
When police arrived on the scene they found the victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.
The 39-year-old was pronounced dead by the county coroner's office.
According to police, the people involved in the shooting were patrons of a business on the corner of 7th and Willow Streets. They both stepped outside and started to argue and fight. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim, police said.
The suspect fled from the scene in a vehicle that had been parked in a nearby parking lot, police said.
He is described as a man with dark skin and about 5 feet 9 inches tall.
Police continue to investigate this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.