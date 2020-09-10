Lancaster woman facing charges after selling firearm that was used in a shooting, then reporting it stolen

Police said Kelly Graybill-Maina reported two guns taken from the trunk of her vehicle while it was parked at a hotel.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster woman, Kelly Graybill-Maina, is facing charges after she falsely reported two handguns stolen from her in September police said.

Graybill-Maina told police the guns had been taken from the trunk of her vehicle while it was parked at the DoubleTree Resort on Willow Street in West Lampeter Township.

During their investigation into the reported theft, police said they learned that one of the missing guns had been used in a shooting in Manor Township the night before.

Police said they also discovered that the guns had not been stolen as reported by Graybill-Maina, instead, they found out she gave one of the supposedly stolen guns to another person after receiving money from them.