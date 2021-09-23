Lancaster woman charged with homicide by vehicle in connection to June 19 crash that killed one person, injured several others

Renae Emerick, 23, allegedly had marijuana in her system when her vehicle crossed into opposing traffic on Route 30 and hit another car head-on, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI and multiple related offenses stemming from a high-speed crash that killed one person and injured several others on June 19 in West Hempfield Township, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced this week.

Renae Emerick, 23, is also charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and related offenses, according to the DA's Office.

Authorities say blood test determined Emerick had marijuana and the prescription drug Alprazolam, a sedative used to treat anxiety and panic disorders, in her system when the crash occurred on Route 30.

Police say she was driving a silver Chrysler 200 that left its lane, crossed a grass median, and continued into oncoming westbound traffic, where it struck a Kia Spectra head-on. There were no signs of braking, authorities said.

One passenger died at the scene, while a second passenger sustained a broken forearm, a dislocated and fractured hip, a torn left abductor muscle, a torn left meniscus, a right lung contusion, and nerve damage to the left hand, according to the DA.

Another passenger sustained chest lacerations, internal bleeding, and intestinal issues, while a third sustained chest lacerations, ruptured intestines and face trauma requiring plastic surgery, the DA said.

A fourth person sustained a fractured ankle requiring multiple surgeries, according to the DA.

West Hempfield police officer Ryan McKernan filed the charges; Assistant District Attorney Chris Miller approved them.