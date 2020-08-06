Lancaster woman charged in brawl at laundromat

Maribel Ivelis Maldonado, 29, is accused of fighting with another woman in the May 18 incident at Sundance Laundry on Columbia Avenue, Manor Township Police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 29-year-old Lancaster woman has been charged with simple assault and related offenses stemming from an alleged brawl at a Manor Township laundromat last month, police say.

Maribel Ivelis Maldonado, of the first block of Colonial Crest Drive, is also charged with disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person in the alleged incident, which occurred on May 18 at Sundance Laundry, located on the 2100 block of Columbia Avenue, according to Manor Township Police.

Police say Maldonado and another woman got into a physical altercation at the laundromat, and had to be separated by police as the officers arrived on scene. Both women suffered visible injuries to their faces, and the victim's two children, ages 9 and 10, were allegedly knocked off the bench they were sitting on when the women crashed into it, according to police.

Both women refused medical treatment, police say.

Police did not say whether the children were harmed.