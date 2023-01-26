x
Police: Lancaster man arrested following alleged Christmas Eve stabbing

Roger Martinez-Lopez, 19, of Lancaster, is accused of stabbing a victim in the back as he was laying on the ground.
Credit: Manheim Township Police Department
Roger Martinez-Lopez

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Manheim Township Police Department charged a Lancaster man with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed a victim on Christmas Eve.

Roger Martinez-Lopez, 19, of Lancaster, is accused of stabbing his victim in the back shortly after 11 p.m. on Dec. 24.

According to police, Martinez-Lopez and the victim were engaged in an altercation in the 1300 block of Millersville Pike. The suspect allegedly admitted to wielding a knife.

Officers say Martinez-Lopez claimed that he brandished the knife in self defense, but police found almost no physical evidence to corroborate his claim that the victim attacked him with a weapon.

The victim allegedly told police that when Martinez-Lopez pulled out the knife, they fled and tripped, at which point the accused caught up and stabbed him in the back.

Martinez-Lopez was committed to Lancaster County Prison and released on $25,000 bail.

