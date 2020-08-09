Police investigating stabbing that left teen victim injured in Lancaster

Authorities say the teen was injured during a fight.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing that left a teenage victim injured.

On September 7 around 6:45 p.m., police responded to the parking lot of the McDonald's restaurant in the 200 block of W. King Street in Lancaster for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found a teenage victim suffering from a stab wound to the arm.

Officers say they applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, and the victim was transported to the hospital for additional medical procedures. The victim is expected to survive the injuries.

Police say they learned that two groups of juveniles had engaged in a fight in the parking lot, which led to the victim's injury.