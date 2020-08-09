Police investigating stabbing that left teen victim injured in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing that left a teenage victim injured.
On September 7 around 6:45 p.m., police responded to the parking lot of the McDonald's restaurant in the 200 block of W. King Street in Lancaster for a report of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, police found a teenage victim suffering from a stab wound to the arm.
Officers say they applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, and the victim was transported to the hospital for additional medical procedures. The victim is expected to survive the injuries.
Police say they learned that two groups of juveniles had engaged in a fight in the parking lot, which led to the victim's injury.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.